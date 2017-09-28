Early voting for LA's Oct. 14 elections begins Sept. 30 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Early voting for LA's Oct. 14 elections begins Sept. 30

Early voting for the Oct. 14 elections in Louisiana gets underway Saturday.

It will be conducted in parish registrar of voters' offices from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through Oct. 7 except Sunday.

In Caddo, that's in Suite 103 at 525 Marshall St. (corner of Marshall at Milam streets) in Shreveport.

Voters statewide will be deciding who should fill a vacancy in the Louisiana treasurer's office.

There also are three proposed amendments to the state Constitution on all ballots.

Plus, there are various state, municipal, special vacancy and proposition elections in some parishes.

Claiborne and Sabine parishes are among a dozen where voters will only have to decide upon treasurer and the three
amendment proposals.

Bossier is one of 14 parishes with only statewide and local elections on the ballot.

Local decisions in Caddo Parish include the District 12 seat on the Caddo Commission and a special election on two propositions in Caddo Fire District 5. 

