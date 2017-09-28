Police share video to help them identify 2 suspects in thefts

Bossier police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two women accused of stealing money. (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook)

Bossier authorities are trying to identify two women suspected of stealing money and credit cards from two businesses.

Bossier Crime Stoppers is sharing surveillance video of a transaction at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 17 at a Dollar General store in south Bossier City.

Shown are two women standing by a clerk at a register.

Investigators suspect the pair also were involved in multiple thefts of money and credit cards at The Bloom of Bossier, an independent and assisted living community.

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the woman or has any other information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, log onto the website p3tips.com or download the P3tips mobile app from the App Store.

