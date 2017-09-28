DeSoto seeks information on suspects in 3 separate crimes

WANTED: George R. Gilchrist (from left), 32, of Nacogdoches, Texas, Taylor M. Pennock, 21, of Stonewall, and Kevin D. Shockley, 38, of Shreveport (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

DeSoto Parish authorities are asking for help finding three fugitives.

One is wanted on a charge of residential contractor fraud. Another is accused of aggravated battery. And yet another is suspected of monetary instrument abuse.

George R. Gilchrist, 32, of Nacogdoches, Texas, is the one wanted on a charge of contractor fraud.

Authorities say he stands 5’11” tall and weighs 250 pounds.

A Stonewall woman faces a charge of aggravated battery.

Authorities say 21-year-old Taylor M. Pennock is 5’4” tall and weighs 105 pounds.

And Shreveport resident Kevin D. Shockley is suspected of monetary instrument abuse.

The 38-year-old stands 5’8” tall and weighs 200 pounds.

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that results in the arrest of any of these three.

All calls to the toll-free Crime Stoppers tip line (800) 505-7867 are confidential.

Or tipsters can call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 872-3956.

