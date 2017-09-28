ArkLaTex veterans tour part of National Air and Space Museum

A thoughtful gesture made for an emotional moment on the journey home from this year's Heroes Flight to Washington, D.C.

Veterans open letters from family & friends during 'Mail Call' on return flight from DC/source: Marie Waxel, KSLA News 12

A Lockheed P-38J-10-LO Lightning at the National Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va. (Source: National Air and Space Museum)

A Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird at the National Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va. (Source: National Air and Space Museum)

The last day of the 2017 Brookshire's Heroes Flight was spent at the National Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va.

The stop allowed the two dozen ArkLaTex veterans to encounter some of their generation's most iconic aircraft and what they've evolved into today.

The visit started with a special IMAX screening of "D-Day: Normandy 1944."

"I don't care what you would fly, if it was in your blood, you love them all. And that's true," World War II Navy pilot R.L. Dickey said.

From the iconic machines of their generation to aircraft built for space, there's no denying these veterans were in their element.

"I did love to fly. I'm really sorry I never got to fly something like that," Dickey said as he pointed to a Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.

The 93-year-old's eyes lit up when he saw a Lockheed P-38J-10-LO Lightning.

"Speed, maneuverability, firepower. It had everything," Dickey recalled. "It also had range, and that is important."

The P-38 "was the hottest airplane during the day," World War II Air Force pilot Ken Cochran said. "It was the one the pilots were scared of, but it was a very popular airplane."

Cochran equally was excited to see the aircraft he too used to fly.

"I start as a pilot for fighters. And then all of a sudden, Pearl Harbor happened. And when Pearl Harbor happened, they pulled a bunch of us fighter pilots out and sent us over to the Pacific. And then I got into the B-17's."

For one day, this group helped bring history to life.

"I get a lift that cannot be explained," Dickey said.

