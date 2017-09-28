One-stop shop truancy center proposed for Caddo Parish students

The proposed new one stop shop truancy center would be at the old Alexander Learning Center. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office and the organization Volunteers for Youth Justice have teamed up to make a new one-stop shop truancy center to help students who miss too many days of school.

The proposed new hub would be at the old Alexander Learning Center in the 1500 block of Coty Street.

The new center would bring together all of the different resources that truancy officers say students need to help them be successful.

Volunteers for Youth Justice, VYJ, truancy officer Vashonda works with students who have 5 or more absences.

"There's so many different things, you never know until you actually get actively involved in a case what could come up," said Gafford.

She says students miss school for all kinds of reasons like not being able to afford the uniforms to more serious things like health issues.

"You never know exactly what may come up," said Gafford. "But whatever it is we try to make sure that we're doing our best to aid the families in getting what they need assistance with."

Part of the aid includes resources offered through VYJ and other organizations.

They offer things like conflict resolution programs, parenting education, and transportation services. But not all of those resources are offered at the same place.



"It's a great thing to have so many sources that are available," said Gafford. "But then it becomes burdensome for the family when they realize that they have 5 different points that they have to travel to, to get one thing done."

Volunteers for Youth Justice & @CaddoDa propose new truancy center. It would be a one stop shop. #caddonews @KSLA pic.twitter.com/5cNcAkYsA6 — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) September 28, 2017

The proposed new truancy hub at the old Alexander Learning Center would have all of those resources under the same roof. That's something the director of VYJ hopes will make them more successful.

One proposal is to have the new center at the old Alexander Learning Center pic.twitter.com/x2MPchf27O — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) September 28, 2017

"If we can get them right when they come in, and just send them across the hall maybe to get help with uniforms or down the hall to get an assessment for their child if they're having some behavioral issues or mental health issues, you won't lose them," said Kelli Todd.

The new center isn't a done deal just yet. The district attorney's office has put in a proposal for the lease of the building, but it will take a vote from the Caddo Parish School Board to approve it.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.