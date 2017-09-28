Slain man's family, Crime Stoppers ask for information

Relatives of a slain Bossier City man are pleading for anyone with information about his death to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers.

Authorities found 29-year-old Justin Russell Lowrey dead the night of Sept. 17 in a parking lot behind a residence at Village Square East Townhomes.

Police received several calls just before 9:30 p.m. that day about multiple gunshots being fired in the 2600 block of Village Lane.

Bossier City police detectives are investigating Lowrey's death as a homicide.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to:

call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100,

log onto the website p3tips.com or

download the free P3tips mobile app from the App Store.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

And Bossier Crime Stoppers says anonymity is guaranteed.

