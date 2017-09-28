Marshall joins list of ETX cities with ride-sharing service Uber

Rep. Paddie was said to have taken the first local Uber ride in Marshall. (Source: Stacia Runnels, Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce)

Residents in Marshall, Texas officially have a new way to get around, following the launch of Uber in Harrison County.

A ribbon cutting was held at the Old Harrison County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

In a statement sent to the Longview News-Journal, the communications manager for Uber Texas said,

We see a lot of opportunities in East Texas. This past week we launched across East Texas. We launched in Lufkin (Wednesday). We launched in Nacogdoches (on Wednesday) as well as Texarkana on Tuesday.

Rep. Paddie was said to have taken the first local Uber ride in Marshall. Representative Paddie was reportedly instrumental in bringing the car service to the area, according to a Facebook event inviting residents to the ribbon cutting.

Texarkana celebrated its first Uber ride as state Rep. Gary VanDeaver took a ride share from Texarkana College on Tuesday.

VanDeaver co-authored House Bill 100, which allows companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in any city in Texas without needing a municipal ordinance.

Shreveport is still waiting on the ride-sharing company to come to the city. On Tuesday, the Shreveport City Council has removed language from a city ordinance that Uber and Lyft said had discouraged them from launching their ridesharing services in the Red River city.

