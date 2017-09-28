Marshall commissioners to consider appointment of new police chief

Marshall, Texas, city commissioners are expected to consider the appointment of a police chief Thursday.

Watch KSLA News 12 Now at 4 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

The meeting will be held in commission chambers in Marshall City Hall, 401 S. Alamo St.

The agenda calls for commissioners to go behind closed doors to discuss the appointment.

After the executive session, they will decide in public whether to "consent to the city manager’s appointment of a chief of police."

The actions come almost a half year since Police Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa, with two years left in his five-year contract, resigned from the post to pursue another opportunity.

The Police Department has been led by an interim police chief since May 11.

That's when commissioners approved of the appointment of retired Addison, Texas, Police Chief Ron Davis to fill in until Campa's successor is chosen.

Davis, who retired from Addison Police Department in May 2015, has 37 years of law enforcement experience.

Approval of the city manager's appointment Thursday would mean Marshall's third police chief in five months.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.