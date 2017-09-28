Marshall commissioners announce new police chief

Marshall, Texas city commissioners have announced the new police chief Thursday evening. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Marshall, Texas city commissioners have announced the new police chief Thursday evening.

The commissioners picked retiring Little Rock FBI Senior Supervisory Agent Cliff Carruth.

#BREAKING: Retiring Little Rock FBI Senior Supervisory Agent Cliff Carruth is now the new Marshall, TX Police Chief. @KSLA #MarshallTX pic.twitter.com/bUgJcSQ6sd — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) September 29, 2017

Chief Carruth has 26 years of law enforcement experience. He graduated from East Texas Police Academy and worked for the Longview Police Department for 6 years.

New Marshall PD Chief Cliff Carruth has 26 yrs law enforcement experience, graduated ETX Police Academy & spent 6 yrs w/ Longview PD. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/THzD77j2g1 — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) September 29, 2017

Chief Carruth's first day will be Oct. 30th.

The meeting was held in commission chambers in Marshall City Hall, 401 S. Alamo St.

The agenda calls for commissioners to go behind closed doors to discuss the appointment.

After the executive session, they will decide in public whether to "consent to the city manager’s appointment of a chief of police."

The actions come almost a half year since Police Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa, with two years left in his five-year contract, resigned from the post to pursue another opportunity.

The Police Department has been led by an interim police chief since May 11.

That's when commissioners approved of the appointment of retired Addison, Texas, Police Chief Ron Davis to fill in until Campa's successor is chosen.

Davis, who retired from Addison Police Department in May 2015, has 37 years of law enforcement experience.

Approval of the city manager's appointment Thursday would mean Marshall's third police chief in five months.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.