'Why? She would have given them anything,' says companion of 82-year-old murder victim

Ray Urban knows how police believe his girlfriend of 15 years died. It's why anyone would stab 82-year-old Kathleen Cates in her own home that he is still struggling to comprehend.

"I just say, 'Why? Why?' probably. 'Why, when she would have given them anything?"

The murder of the retired educator Tuesday night also left the 97-year-old World War II and Korean War veteran struggling to come to terms with the reality that she is suddenly gone.

It was Kay's daughter that broke the news of her death to Ray when she called Tuesday to ask if he'd heard from her.

He says he had spoken to her just the night before.

"I just said, 'I love you,' and 'sleep good.'"

Police say 25-year-old Roy Jemane Narcisse of Alexandria, Louisiana and 25-year-old Kiana Deraneka Williams of Ville Platte had offered to rake Cates' yard in Shreveport's Anderson Island neighborhood before stabbing her multiple times and stealing her car.

The pair was picked up in San Angelo, Texas early Thursday morning in Cate's stolen car and are now being held as fugitives and awaiting extradition to Caddo Parish, where they are each facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Urban says Cates working with underprivileged students in her career as an educator.

"She thoroughly enjoyed that. She had a good rapport with those students that needed rapport and needed help," said Urban.

Urban is grateful for the outpouring of support on social media, where he says he's gotten hundreds of messages from around the country.

"It's helped me, helped me a whole lot. A lot of people I wouldn’t even think know me have called me."

Urban's name might be familiar to some as the man who became the oldest male skydiver in the United States back in September 2015 and served as Grand Marshal in the 2017 Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras Parade.

Funeral services for Kathleen Cates are still pending.

