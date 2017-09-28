'Why? She would have given them anything,' says companion of 82-year-old murder victim

Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
Two attorneys with the Balch and Bingham lawyer and an executive with the coal company, Drummond, have been indicted in an alleged bribery investigation that has already seen the guilty plea of a former state senator.More >>
Two attorneys with the Balch and Bingham lawyer and an executive with the coal company, Drummond, have been indicted in an alleged bribery investigation that has already seen the guilty plea of a former state senator.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who had sexual intercourse with at least six high school students agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday morning.More >>
A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who had sexual intercourse with at least six high school students agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday morning.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>