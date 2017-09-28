Emotional mail call: Heroes Flight veterans react to letters from loved ones

Veterans open letters from family & friends during 'Mail Call' on return flight from DC/source: Marie Waxel, KSLA News 12

A thoughtful gesture made for an emotional moment on the journey home from this year's Heroes Flight to Washington, D.C.

Two dozen World War II veterans were on their way back to the ArkLaTex on Wednesday afternoon after a three-day tour to various memorial monuments in the nation's capitol when "mail call" was announced over the airplane's PA system.

Each veteran was handed their own envelope filled with cards and messages of love and thanks.

Letters from loved ones were often a rare bright spot on the front lines of the war for the men and women serving their country while far from home.

Most of them have not heard a "mail call" since their wartime experience.

In the weeks leading up to the trip, Brookshire's coordinators worked with family and friends to get handwritten letters from home.

It was a sweet surprise that stunned most of the veterans and didn't leave a dry eye on the flight.

