Caddo Schools issues statement on peaceful protesting, national anthem decorum

Caddo Public Schools have issued a statement regarding peaceful protesting during the National Anthem and other events.

The statement was issued on Wednesday afternoon.

"It is the policy and procedure of Caddo Parish Public Schools and the Caddo Parish School Board to allow students and staff to practice their First Amendment rights as long as that practice does not impede on the ability of others to practice their beliefs. In Caddo schools, we will allow students to participate in play as long as their protest remains peaceful, civil, and does not affect any individual’s ability to participate in the National Anthem should they choose."

The statement was released in the wake of several NFL teams kneeling during pregame performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

CPSB's statement is written in contrast to Bossier School's statement from Superintendent Scott Smith, saying that the district expects students to stand in solidarity during the national anthem.

Smith added that if a student-athlete would elect not to stand during the national anthem, the coaching staffs have the sole discretion in determining consequences for those students.

"As Superintendent, my administration will be in full support of these school-based decisions," Smith's statement said.

District 8 Bossier Police Juror Doug Rimmer and Sandy M. Cimino, senior vice president of business development at Community Bank of Louisiana issued statements supporting Smith's statement.

