Accused Anderson Island murder suspects arrested in Central Texas

Roy Narcisse, 25 and Kiana Williams, 25 have been booked into the Tom Green Jail in San Angelo, Texas. (Source: Tom Green Jail)

Two people accused of the murder of an 82-year-old Shreveport woman have been arrested in Central Texas.

Roy Jemane Narcisse, 25, of Alexandria, and Kiana Deraneka Williams, 25, of Ville Platte were taken into police custody overnight in San Angelo, Texas, according to San Angelo police.

The pair were booked into the Tom Green Jail. They are accused of stabbing Kathleen Creech Cates on Tuesday night at her Anderson Island home in the 800 block of Washington Steet.

Police say Cates' daughter found her dead and lying next to her bed.

Cates, who lived alone, reportedly had been stabbed several times in the neck and abdomen and had cuts to one of her arms.

According to a neighbor, she said she noticed a couple doing work in Cates' yard. The man and woman were in the area at least once or twice a week asking to do work for money.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

