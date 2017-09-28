Cold front to move through the ArkLaTex on Thursday

Get ready for cooler weather this weekend.

A cold front will continue to slowly drop south through the area on Thursday. Cooler and drier air will filter in behind the front. We probably won't start to really feel the impacts of the front until Friday, but it is going to be worth the wait.

Thursday is still going to be a very warm day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Expect to see more clouds than sunshine. A few showers will be possible, mainly in the morning.

We're finally going to feel and see the impacts from this front on Friday! It's not going to be hot or humid. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs will be in the mid-80s. With the lower humidity, it's going to be pleasantly warm.

A "Get Outside Alert" will probably have to be issued for Saturday. Sunday will be a little warmer, but it is still going to look and feel great.

Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid-80s and lows will be near 60 degrees.

The heat and humidity will return by early next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday of next week will be in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.