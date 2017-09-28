Families still await word from Puerto Rico Hurricane victims

Families across the country and right in the ArkLaTex have now been waiting a full week to hear from their loved ones in Puerto Rico.

We caught up with Haughton auto shop owner Jose Veda and his son Tito as they worked on cars Wednesday afternoon. Their entire family lives in Puerto Rico.'

But under their calm demeanor both men say they are nervously watching headlines to learn anything they can about the developing situation on the Caribbean island.

"(I) haven't heard from them. It's killing me not being able to find out how are they," said Veda.

Jose's brother, sister, his son, along with their families are scattered throughout the Caribbean island.

For Jose and his son Tito the last week has been literal mental torture. They told us it's no exaggeration to say they have used it hundreds of times trying to call family down in Puerto Rico. So far, they just can't get through."

Tito said the hardest part is just not knowing."When you know then you in peace. But if you don't know then you can't sleep, you worry, you know, stress."

Whenever Jose does finally get through and speaks with his loved ones, he will urge them to come up to northwest Louisiana, at the very least to stay until some sort of normalcy returns to Puerto Rico.

"I wish I can get them to bring them here. I'll go buy a couple of houses real quick just for them," added Veda.

In the meantime, they'll keep their phones close to them.

"The only thing I can say or do is pray, pray, pray," concluded Veda.

Anyone seeking information or assistance can call the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration. That number is: (202) 800-3133. Or you can also email the agency.

