Police release surveillance photos of 3 suspected robbers

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three men suspected of robbing a man at a fast food restaurant Tuesday evening. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three men suspected of robbing another man at a fast food restaurant Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the McDonald's in the 1100 block of Kings Highway.

Police released three images from the store’s surveillance camera of the three suspected men.

The victim told police he was sitting inside his vehicle in the parking lot when he was approached by three men asking for money.

When the victim was getting ready to hand over the money, police say he was punched in the face and had his wallet and cell phone taken.

The three unidentified men took off on foot and remain at large.

Police say the men were last seen running towards Wilkinson Street.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

