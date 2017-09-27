Man sentenced 22 years for sex crime with teen

Justin Alexander Manson, 26, was sentenced to 22 years in prison after being convicted of a sex crime against a minor. (Source: Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office)

A man convicted of a sex crime against a minor will serve more than two decades in prison.

Justin Alexander Manson, 26, was sentenced to 22 years in prison at hard labor Wednesday.

Manson was found guilty of indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13. He was found guilty of committing sexual acts upon a 12-year-old victim over a two-month period.

He has prior felony convictions for carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2010 and failure to register as a sex offender in 2011.

Before Manson is released from jail, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

At least two years of Manson’s sentenced will be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

