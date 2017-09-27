Willis-Knighton idles 55 workers; health system to cut 177 more jobs

The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction used by most Americans.More >>
Pitbull isn't the only celebrity stepping up to help the people of Puerto Rico, whose homes have been devastated by Hurricane Wilma.More >>
Pitbull isn't the only celebrity stepping up to help the people of Puerto Rico, whose homes have been devastated by Hurricane Wilma.More >>
As the parents were making a big decision about the surgery, Border Patrol agents showed up asking about their status.More >>
As the parents were making a big decision about the surgery, Border Patrol agents showed up asking about their status.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
Dozens voiced their opinion to the Elcho, WI, school board on whether Confederate flag items should be allowed at school.More >>
Dozens voiced their opinion to the Elcho, WI, school board on whether Confederate flag items should be allowed at school.More >>
The Tennessee teenager taken by her high school teacher spoke to a reporter for the first time since the ordeal.More >>
The Tennessee teenager taken by her high school teacher spoke to a reporter for the first time since the ordeal.More >>