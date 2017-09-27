Polygamists push Arkansas to recognize all forms of marriage

A group is suing the state of Arkansas for recognizing same-sex marriage but no other forms of non-traditional marriage.

Three of the plaintiffs identify themselves as polygamists. The fourth plaintiff, Chris Sevier, identifies as a "machinist," or someone who wants to marry a machine.

Sevier, who is also a former prosecutor, argues homosexuality falls under a belief system.

He said the state is committing religious discrimination by issuing same-sex marriage licenses but not recognizing his marriage to a computer.

“It takes a great amount of faith to believe that man-man marriage or man-object marriage or multi-person marriage is real, that it is not immoral,” Sevier said.

Sevier says he’s asking a federal judge to either stop the state from recognizing same-sex marriage or declare any form of marriage must be legal.

However, John DiPippa, Interim Dean of the Bowen School Law, says the case "doesn't have a chance" if it goes before a judge.

