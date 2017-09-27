3 face animal cruelty charges following seizure of dogs, goat

The dogs are eating and drinking.

And now in custody are the three people suspected of starving the canines and a goat and leaving them without water.

William Lake Evans, 25, has been held in the Sevier County Jail in DeQueen, Ark., since he was arrested Tuesday.

Charles Lokey, director of Texarkana, Ark., Animal Services, said Evans is expected to be brought back Friday to face charges in Miller County, Ark.

And 23-year-old Victoria Nicole Anderson and 21-year-old Tyler Blaine Green were arrested about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when they showed up at the Animal Care & Adoption Center to check on the dogs, Lokey said.

Now each of the three faces four counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty and neglect over what happened to the dogs.

And each is charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated animal cruelty and neglect. That is because Arkansas law recognizes the goat as livestock, not as a pet, Lokey explained.

The animals were found malnourished and dehydrated Friday in a house in the 300 block of Laurel Street in Texarkana, Ark.

They also had parasites. And one of the dogs had an infected wound on one of its back legs.

The emaciated goat later died.

The dogs still are at the Animal Care & Adoption Center.

"They seem to be doing some improvement," Lokey said.

The one with the infected leg wound will be taken back to a veterinarian Friday morning for further treatment, he said.

