Man wounded in shooting in SWAR; another man arrested

Markeith Anderson, 24, of Lewisville, Ark., three counts of aggravated assault and one count of first-degree battery (Source: Lafayette County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

One man remained in the Lafayette County, Ark., jail about 24 hours after a shooting sent another man to a hospital.

Authorities say the shooting happened Tuesday night in Lewisville.

Now 24-year-old Markeith Anderson, of Lewisville, is being held on one count of first-degree battery and three counts of aggravated assault.

About 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a caller told the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office that someone had fired shots at a vehicle in the area of Battle Street.

Lafayette sheriff's deputies and Stamps, Ark., police officers arrived to find four people in a vehicle that has been fired upon.

Clifton Johnson was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, where he underwent surgery for a gunshot wound.

Anderson was arrested about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.