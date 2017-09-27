1 injured in SWAR shooting, 1 arrested

One man is behind bars in SWAR, following a shooting that sent one man to the hospital late Tuesday night.

Markeith Anderson was charged with one count of first-degree battery and three counts of aggravated assault.

According to Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, they first got the call regarding a shooting near Battle Street in Lewisville. The caller said that a vehicle had been shot at.

Officers and deputies with Lewisville Police Department, Stamps Police Department, and Lafayette Sheriff's Office reported to the scene. Upon arrival, a vehicle with four people inside was fired at.

One person, Clifton Johnson, was struck by gunfire.

Johson, the injured man, was rushed to Christus St. Michael's Hospital in Texarkana where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

