WWE Live to return to CenturyLink Center

Get ready to rumble again, Bossier City: WWE Live is coming back in November.

The event will be held on November 20. Tickets are available for purchase at the CenturyLink Center Box Office beginning Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. and start at $15.

Venue presale tickets may be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com beginning September 28, at 10 a.m., using password: BOSSIER.

Ticket holders will see:

WWE Championship Match (Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal)

Triple Threat Match (AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin, Randy Orton vs. Rusev)

Tag Team Championship Match (New Day vs. The Usos)

Women's 3 on 4 Handicap Match ( Naomi, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch vs. Women's Champion Natalya, Tamina, Lana and Carmella).

Booby Roode, Dolph Ziggler and other personalities will also be at the event.

Tickets will also be available at all Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster online: www.ticketmaster.com by calling: 1-800-745-3000.

