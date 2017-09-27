Flu bug arrives early; so doctors say get your influenza shot now

"With them recommending you go ahead and get your flu shot a little earlier than usual, there is a little concern that it might be a little tougher flu season this year," said Dr. Catherine Speights, of Willis-Knighton Health System. (Source: KSLA News 12

Doctors say the flu season already is in full swing, so they are recommending that you get your flu shot earlier this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also advises getting flu shots now.

"With them recommending you go ahead and get your flu shot a little earlier than usual, there is a little concern that it might be a little tougher flu season this year," said Dr. Catherine Speights, medical director for Willis-Knighton Health System's Quick Care clinics.

"I just want to get it early," said Lettie Armond, who got her flu shot early.

To make it easier for people to be prepared and stay healthy, Willis-Knighton is offering drive-through flu shot clinics in Shreveport-Bossier City.

This is the first time the health system is offering one in Shreveport.

"All you have to do is roll down your window and roll up your sleeve," Speights said.

The convenience of not having to leave the car is designed to make it easier for patients.

"I understand the convenience is terrific. I hope everybody gets a flu shot," said Roger Dekay, who was getting a flu shot Wednesday.

Willis-Knighton reports that it already has seen cases of the flu at its Quick Care centers.

"You don't want to get the flu, you don't want to have downtime from work. But also to protect those around you. Especially the elderly and the very young," Speights said.

Also, to get you through this season, remember to "wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands," she added.

There is no co-pay for the drive-through clinics if you have insurance.

The cost is $35 for those who are insured.

Willis-Knighton's next clinic will Tuesday at its Quick Care in Bossier City.

