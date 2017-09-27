ETX county authorities say missing man found safe - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

ETX county authorities say missing man found safe

(Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
HARRISON CO., TX (KSLA) -

Harrison County investigators say that a missing man has been found.

Robert "Robbie" George, 47, was last seen on Sept. 3 walking away from his home on Farm Road 2199 in Harrison County. 

According to an email from the Harrison County Sheriff, he was found at a rehab center in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

