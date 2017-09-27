SPD: Woman charged with child cruelty, children test positive for cocaine

A Shreveport woman is in jail after several children in her custody were found with "very high" levels of cocaine in their systems.

Clydetra Thomas, 25, of the 6800 block of Antioch was charged with four counts of cruelty to a juvenile.

In July, Shreveport police were alerted to two children wandering near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and West Canal Boulevard. They contacted Thomas, the children's guardian. She was arrested on allegations of child desertion and was eventually released.

Four children were removed from her home. The ages of the children have not been released by Shreveport police.

In September, the Department of Children and Family Services contacted Shreveport Police Youth Service Investigators with the news that all four children had tested for very high levels of cocaine, according to a news release.

Thomas was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to Shreveport police.

Thomas' warrants are no bond warrants.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.