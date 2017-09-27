BCPD searching for missing teen

Bossier City police are searching for a teen that was last seen last Thursday.

Joslynn Williams, 16, was last spotted at Parkway High School, police say. At this time, officers say there is no evidence of foul play and Joslynn has run away before.

She is 5'7" tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last spotted wearing a black and green sweater, khaki colored pants and was carrying a black, brown and white colored backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BCPD at (318) 741-8665.

