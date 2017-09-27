Police: Man in wig robs Shreveport dollar store - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police: Man in wig robs Shreveport dollar store

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are searching for a robber who stole from a dollar store Tuesday night. 

It happened at the Family Dollar in the 2700 block West 70th Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Police say a man wearing a blue baseball cap with a wig waited in line before he pulled a gun on the cashier.

The gunman reportedly reached over the counter and took money from the register before running away.

He was described as a man in his 50s wearing a blue and white plaid shirt.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

