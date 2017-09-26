Police ID 2 suspects in slaying of elderly Shreveport woman

WANTED: Roy Jemane Narcisse, 25, of Alexandria, and Kiana Deraneka Williams, 25, of Ville Platte (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police have identified two people as suspects in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman at her home in the city's Anderson Island neighborhood.

Authorities say they have warrants to arrest 25-year-old Roy Jemane Narcisse, of Alexandria, and 25-year-old Kiana Deraneka Williams, of Ville Platte, on a charge of second-degree murder.

"Information and evidence collected has led detectives to link both Narcisse and Williams to the crime," police Cpl. Angie Willhite said in a statement.

The Caddo coroner's office says 82-year-old Kathleen Creech Cates is the woman who was fatally stabbed Tuesday night.

Now investigators think Narcisse and Williams may be traveling in Cates's car, which has been stolen.

It is a gold, beige or tan 2005 Honda Accord with Louisiana license plate NKL 858.

The 911 call to Cates's home in the 800 block of East Washington Street came in at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

Shortly after, 11 police units and representatives of the coroner's office responded.

Police say Cates's daughter found her dead and lying next to her bed.

Cates, who lived alone, reportedly had been stabbed several times in the neck and abdomen and had cuts to one of her arms.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for Cates's death.

