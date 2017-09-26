Elderly woman fatally stabbed, car stolen in Shreveport's Anderson Island neighborhood

Authorities are investigating a death about 8:25 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 800 block of East Washington Street in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

An elderly woman was stabbed to death and her car was stolen Tuesday night in Shreveport's Anderson Island neighborhood.

Now authorities are looking for a man and woman who came to her house to rake the yard, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Police have no information about the pair.

And authorities are looking for the resident's gold 2005 Honda Accord. It has Louisiana license tag NKL 858.

The 911 call to the 800 block of East Washington Street came in at 8:25 p.m., according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

Shortly after, 11 police units and representatives of the coroner's office responded.

The latest homicide occurred three blocks west of where a man was shot to death and his father was wounded in a shooting Sept. 15.

