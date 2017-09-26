University Health treating Hurricane Maria evacuees

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

University Health in Shreveport is currently treating four patients evacuated from the Caribbean after Hurricane Maria. (Source: Craig Beilby/KSLA News 12)

University Health in Shreveport is currently treating four patients evacuated from the Caribbean after Hurricane Maria.

Three of those patients needed to be placed in the intensive care unit because of their medical conditions. The fourth patient, who is pregnant, is being treated in the labor and delivery unity.

Some of the patients are making arrangements with family members who currently live in the United States.

“Some of our patients had family members traveling with them," said University Health Shreveport President Mark Randolph. “University Health has made accommodations so they can stay with the patient at the hospital.”

The patients arrived with other medical evacuees on flights that landed at the Shreveport Regional Airport on Sunday and Monday.

The flights originated in Puerto Rico, although some patients are from other islands.

“This is the first time I can remember this hospital accepting medical evacuees on an international level,” said University Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Sittig. “We helped with Hurricane Katrina evacuees, but most of the services were performed at the various shelters around the area.”

University Health is treating one patient from Texas who was medically evacuated due to Hurricane Harvey.

