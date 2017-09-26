Man charged with attempted murder after shooting

Treveon Cooper, 24, is charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with Friday night's shooting. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A Shreveport man is behind bars Tuesday afternoon after police think he is responsible for shooting another man.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. at the Stone Vista Apartments on Stoner Avenue between Viking Drive and Easy Street.

Police say 26-year-old Sherrick Edwards was shot multiple times with a semi-automatic rifle as he rode his motorcycle through the apartment complex.

Crime scene investigators collected about 15 shell casings consistent with those from a rifle.

Edwards was taken to the hospital and is expected to be alright.

Cooper was booked into Shreveport City Jail.

