Wrecks close I-30E at Texarkana

A section of eastbound Interstate 30 at Texarkana, Ark., is closed.

There have been three major wrecks at mile marker 3, authorities report.

The accidents are expected to have the interstate blocked for several hours.

So Texarkana, Ark., police are urging motorists to find an alternate route.

No further information about the wrecks is immediately available.

