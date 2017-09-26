Wreck closes I-30E at Texarkana

A section of eastbound Interstate 30 at Texarkana, Ark., is closed.

There has been a major wreck at mile marker 3, authorities report.

Involved are a van and three tractor-trailer rigs.

The accident is expected to have the interstate blocked for several hours.

So Texarkana, Ark., police are urging motorists to find an alternate route.

Further information about the wreck is not immediately available.

