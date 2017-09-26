Fatal wreck closes I-30E at Texarkana

Authorities have reopened a section of eastbound Interstate 30 after a four-vehicle wreck in which two people died Tuesday evening.

The major wreck happened at mile marker 3 in Texarkana, Ark. just before 5 p.m., authorities report.

Miller Co: A section of I-30 previously closed due to an accident has reopened. #artraffic — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) September 27, 2017

A van and three tractor-trailer rigs were involved in the crash.

Authorities say the driver of the van and one of the drivers from the 18-wheelers died from the crash. The other two drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There were 4 other wrecks on I-30 due to the major crash, according to authorities.

Arkansas State Police are investigating what caused the crash.

Police are urging motorists to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.