City responds to woman's plea about sinkhole in her driveway

A Shreveport woman is asking the city to repair a hole near her home that she thinks may be dangerous.

A Shreveport woman is asking the city to repair a hole near her home that she thinks may be dangerous.

A woman is asking for a hole near her house in the 3200 block of Fairfield Avenue to be repaired. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

A woman is asking for a hole near her house in the 3200 block of Fairfield Avenue to be repaired. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

Woman fears sinkhole in front of her home may be dangerous

Woman fears sinkhole in front of her home may be dangerous

A woman with a sinkhole at her house says she finally has been given a progress report on the repairs.

The hole is blocking the woman's driveway in the 3200 block of Fairfield Avenue.

Channing Hodnett says her driveway has been closed off for the past 3 years due to construction.

City officials went to the hole Tuesday morning and gave Hodnett a timeline for the plans to fix it.

The repairs on the hole are expected to officially start in January and last about 3 months.

She says the repairs would also include rerouting a portion of Fairfield.

Hodnett says they also told her about some of the work they are planning to do to make life easier for her while she waits.

"Public Works came and they did a whole survey, him and another guy did a whole survey of the ally," she said.

"They found where we can do patch repairs, and then it's now forever on a maintenance list."

The city will be unable to pave the alley behind Hodnett's house like she wanted, officials said, but it will more closely monitor and maintain it.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.