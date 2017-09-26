City responds to woman's plea about sinkhole in her driveway - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

City responds to woman's plea about sinkhole in her driveway

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A woman with a sinkhole at her house says she finally has been given a progress report on the repairs. 

The hole is blocking the woman's driveway in the 3200 block of Fairfield Avenue.

Channing Hodnett says her driveway has been closed off for the past 3 years due to construction.

City officials went to the hole Tuesday morning and gave Hodnett a timeline for the plans to fix it.

The repairs on the hole are expected to officially start in January and last about 3 months.

She says the repairs would also include rerouting a portion of Fairfield. 

Hodnett says they also told her about some of the work they are planning to do to make life easier for her while she waits. 

"Public Works came and they did a whole survey, him and another guy did a whole survey of the ally," she said.

"They found where we can do patch repairs, and then it's now forever on a maintenance list."

The city will be unable to pave the alley behind Hodnett's house like she wanted, officials said, but it will more closely monitor and maintain it.

