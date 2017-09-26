Officials confirm 2017 I-Bowl

Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.More >>
A U.S. rapper is offering the chance to fund research to prove the Earth is flat.More >>
Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
