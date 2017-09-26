Officials confirm 2017 I-Bowl

Yes, Virginia, there will be a 2017 Independence Bowl.

Independence Bowl officials told Shreveport City Council members Tuesday afternoon that the game will be played Dec. 27 in the city's Independence Stadium.

Kickoff time is 12:30 p.m.

Shreveport is one of 35 cities to host a post-season college bowl game.

