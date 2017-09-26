Ride-sharing service Uber now operating in Texarkana

Texarkana celebrated its first Uber ride as state Rep. Gary VanDeaver took a ride share from Texarkana College on Tuesday.

VanDeaver co-authored House Bill 100, which allows companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in any city in Texas without needing a municipal ordinance.

"So Uber doesn't have to go from city to city to city to find the ordinances that they can work with," the lawmaker said.

"We did it statewide, so they are now expanding throughout the state."

Several students gathered around for the announcement on the college campus.

"It's a safe, affordable, reliable ride here in the community," Uber representative Chris Miller said. "And the best part about it is it's your fellow Texarkanians driving you around and helping you keep the community moving."

You can get your first Uber ride in Texarkana for free by downloading the ride-sharing service's app and typing in the promo code TEXARKANA.

"This is a great opportunity for college students who have a vehicle and have a safe driving record and meet the qualifications," VanDeaver said.

