Man stuffs beer, chips into pants at Highland grocery store

Shreveport police are looking for one man who got away with some snacks by stuffing them into his pants.

It happened on Aug. 17 at the Brookshires Grocery in the 500 block of Kings Highway, according to Shreveport police.

In the store's surveillance footage, the man is seen stuffing the bag of chips and beer into his pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

