Shreveport Aquarium crews driving sea life in from FL Keys

Shreveport Aquarium crews will be back in the ArkLaTex with a truck full of fish Wednesday morning.

There's still no set date for the opening of the aquarium.

Officials say they're at the mercy of biology and want to ensure the fish are ready for visitors before the riverfront venue opens.

Aquarium officials will have a better idea of an opening date once these fish are in their tanks and the rest of the shipments of fish arrive.

Aquarium spokesman Jake Wood said workers are in the final stages of any remaining construction, which is mostly superficial.

And the restaurant, SALT, is about ready to open soon. It will open before the aquarium opens its doors.

Getting the fish across the more than 1,200 miles from the city of Marathon in the Florida Keys to their new home has been somewhat challenging, Wood said.

That's because of Hurricane Irma. The storm delayed the initial trip the aquarium planned to pick up this shipment.

"A lot of debris piles really everywhere. You can't go 50 or 100 feet without a debris pile. It's almost as tall as you are," Wood said.

"We're sitting here a week or two into cleanup efforts. It's really difficult to imagine what it was like when it actually happened here."

The fish themselves also are hurricane survivors.

"The team from the company that sourced these animals for us, they're absolutely incredible," Wood said.

"They rode out the hurricane with all of the animals at their facility and made sure that the animals felt no effect from it."

Most of the fish in this shipment are the smaller sea life for the aquarium's collection, including Caribbean tropical fish and cownose rays.

They are among the first of 3,000 different fish that will be housed in the aquarium. Two hundred to 300 species will be represented once the aquarium opens.

The nonstop trip back to the ArkLatex is taking the team about 20 hours.

"We want to make sure these guys are happy and healthy as possible, so their safety is number one," Wood said. "We want to make sure we get them back as soon as possible and begin to acclimate them for their environment in their new home."

Once in Shreveport, the acclimation process will begin. The fish will be quarantined before eventually being moved into their tanks.

