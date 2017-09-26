SPD searching for Simply Mac shoplifters

Shreveport police are hoping that someone can identify two men that took off with two MacBooks.

It happened on Aug. 17 at Simply Mac store at 7141 Youree Drive.

In the video, the pair were seen inspecting two MacBooks before eventually disconnecting one MacBook and taking another.

The men then got into a four-door vehicle, possibly a Toyota Corolla, driven by a woman.

Depending on the configuration of the MacBooks, the total could range from $2,000 to $6,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

