BAFB to host job, recreation expo

Barksdale Air Force Base is hosting the Air Force Community Partnership Job and Recreation Expo.

The event starts at noon at Hoban Hall and goes until 4 p.m.

The expo will be open to all personnel with base access and will give the visitors a chance to provide information on upcoming community events and job opportunities available for Barksdale personnel.

Local vendors and businesses will be there for military members and their families to explore job and recreation opportunities in the local area.

The event is hosted by BAFB and Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

