BCPD: Man arrested after crashing into 2 vehicles

A man faces charges Tuesday morning after police say he crashed his pickup truck into two other vehicles outside a Bossier City casino.

Bossier City police responded to the crash in the 500 block of Riverside Drive in the Diamond Jack's parking lot just after midnight.

Police say the man was driving his white pickup at a high speed when he lost control and crashed into a car and another pickup in the parking lot.

No one was hurt, but the people inside the car left before police arrived.

The man was arrested for reckless operation.

