Man accused of setting fire at Texarkana apartment complex

BOOKED: Juwan D. Jones, 20, one count of reckless burning (Source: Texarkana, Ark., Fire Department) BOOKED: Juwan D. Jones, 20, one count of reckless burning (Source: Texarkana, Ark., Fire Department)
TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -

A man is accused of setting a fire because he was upset that tenants are being moved from a Texarkana, Ark., apartment complex.

Booking records show 20-year-old Juwan D. Jones is being held in the Miller County Jail on one count of reckless burning, a Class D felony. 

The Willows Apartments is removing all tenants so its new owners can remodel all the units, Fire Marshal Stephen Johnson said. 

Firefighters were called to a fire Sept. 19 at the complex in the 1400 block of East 35th Street.

They found Apartment 205 filled with smoke and a pile of clothing on fire.

Investigators later determined it was an incendiary fire and got a warrant to arrest Jones, who is not a tenant of the apartment complex.

A tip led Johnson and Texarkana, Ark., police to the 1300 block of East 35th Street.

Jones was arrested there Friday.

