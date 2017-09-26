Man accused of setting fire at Texarkana apartment complex

A man is accused of setting a fire because he was upset that tenants are being moved from a Texarkana, Ark., apartment complex.

Booking records show 20-year-old Juwan D. Jones is being held in the Miller County Jail on one count of reckless burning, a Class D felony.

The Willows Apartments is removing all tenants so its new owners can remodel all the units, Fire Marshal Stephen Johnson said.

Firefighters were called to a fire Sept. 19 at the complex in the 1400 block of East 35th Street.

They found Apartment 205 filled with smoke and a pile of clothing on fire.

Investigators later determined it was an incendiary fire and got a warrant to arrest Jones, who is not a tenant of the apartment complex.

A tip led Johnson and Texarkana, Ark., police to the 1300 block of East 35th Street.

Jones was arrested there Friday.

