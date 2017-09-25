11 Bossier schools get $1.1M DoD grant for interactive learning, military students

Bossier School District announced Sept. 25 that 10 elementary schools and one middle school will receive part of a Defense Department grant to help teach English/language arts and support students in military families. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Ten Bossier Parish public elementary schools and one middle school will receive part of a Defense Department grant to help students with interactive learning.

The goal is help teach English and language arts to students to prepare them for college and/or careers.

Project TACTICAL also is designed to provide more services to emotionally support students, particularly those who are part of military families.

“The mobile nature of our military students demands a global education,” said Christy Bucker, the project's director.

“There is a shift in focus of utilizing informational text in elementary grade classrooms, extending and expanding children’s knowledge of the world. Project TACTICAL provides students with the critical skills necessary to be successful in the 21st-century global society while, at the same time, aligning with the mission of Bossier schools, which is ‘high achievement for all’ for both our college and career track students.”

The $1.1 million will be spread over five years as part of a program dubbed Project Teaching And Connecting Through Interactive Classrooms And Language Arts.

Each of the Project TACTICAL schools will have a budget based on how many military students are enrolled.

Bossier School District says Apollo, Bellaire, Curtis, Kingston, Legacy, Kerr, Stockwell Place, Sun City, W.T. Lewis and Waller elementary schools and Cope Middle School also will receive money for:

technology,

in-class supports through Response to Intervention programs,

non-fiction and informational books to promote problem-based learning through literacy, and,

materials for student advocacy groups.

“This will provide additional opportunities to connect, enhancing the academic and social experience for not only military-connected students, but all children attending Bossier Schools,” Bossier schools Superintendent Scott Smith said.

