OK agents arrest suspect, seek another in slaying of teenager - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

OK agents arrest suspect, seek another in slaying of teenager

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says its agents found 18-year-old Christyan Boswell fatally shot the evening of Sept. 23 at Wilbur at Mosley streets in Valliant, Okla. (Source: Google Maps) The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says its agents found 18-year-old Christyan Boswell fatally shot the evening of Sept. 23 at Wilbur at Mosley streets in Valliant, Okla. (Source: Google Maps)
VALLIANT, OK (KSLA) -

Investigators suspect a drug deal went sour.

Now a teenager is dead, the person suspected of pulling the trigger is in jail and police are looking for another person they think was there at the time of the slaying.

Authorities say all three are from the Valliant, Okla., area.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports that the slaying happened Saturday evening at Wilbur at Mosley streets in Valliant, Okla.

That's right next to Valliant Elementary School.

It is there that OSBI special agents found 18-year-old Christyan Boswell fatally shot.

Valliant police took Cody Hilderbrand into custody at the scene.

Agents interviewed then arrested him.

He was booked into McCurtain County, Okla. Jail on one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

Agents think Hilderbrand, who will mark his 21st birthday Sept. 30,  is the one who killed Boswell.

They also think 37-year-old Justin Ruther was with Hilderbrand at the time of the fatal shooting.

OSBI agents say they now have a warrant to also arrest Ruther on a charge of manslaughter in the first degree.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

