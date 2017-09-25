Shreveport may change laws regulating ride-sharing services, liquor sales

Shreveport City Council members are considering changes to city laws regulating ride-sharing services and liquor sales. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Ride-sharing services have been launching in other cities. But what about bringing Uber and Lyft to Shreveport?

City leaders thought they had done what is necessary to get the companies to Shreveport back in February.

But the companies still are not here.

So the City Council has an ordinance up for approval this week that would change one of its original regulations governing ride-sharing services.

The proposal would get rid of the hold-harmless clause.

Hold harmless is an agreement that requires a company to absolve the city of any liability if the company or one of its employees causes harm to another.

Uber claims it never has had to sign such an agreement in any other city in which it operates.

A Lyft representative at Monday's work session said the company supports the change and said "they look forward to being a part of the community."

City Attorney Will Bradford said Uber also approves of the change.

City Council members will take a final vote on the proposal Tuesday.

Attorney Bradford said Uber also wants the city to look at another section of the regulations regarding fees. Uber is reportedly opposed to a $0.25 service charge that TNC's will have to pay the city per ride. Bradford may introduce another amendment regarding that at Tuesday's meeting.

Bradford said Lyft is fine with the fee.

City leaders are hopeful ride-sharing will be in Shreveport soon.

"Hopefully, we'll start seeing them generating a little activity here and getting the process of locating here," said Will Bradford.

"It's a business decision that they make, and it's a business decision that creates their timeline, but we want to remove any impediment that would prevent them from coming to the city," he continued.

Councilman Jerry Bowman, chairman of the Public Safety Committee, says its been hard to hear and watch Uber go to cities like Monroe and Texarkana. Monroe reportedly modeled it's regulations after Shreveport.

"I was aggressive on getting this started and I'm aggressive on getting this done with, " Bowman said.

"It's time. I can definitely say that much. A lot of people have been asking about it. A lot of friends, a lot of business associates who come in and they get off the airplane and say, we are looking for Uber. And we don't have it," said Bowman.

Also of note on this week's City Council agenda is the introduction of an ordinance that would change Sunday liquor laws in the city.

That proposal would allow liquor sales at establishments not now allowed to do so on Sundays like bars and liquor stores. Only restaurants can currently sell liquor on Sundays.

It also would change operating hours for businesses that sell liquor to 6am to 4pm.

The measure's goal is for city regulations to be more business friendly and uniform, officials said.

That liquor law changes will not come up for a final vote until the City Council's next meeting in October.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.