Shreveport amends city charter in hopes of getting Uber, Lyft

Shreveport City Council members are considering changes to city laws regulating liquor sales. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport City Council members unanimously agreed Tuesday to amend the city charter to allow Uber, Lyft and other such companies to operate in the city.

Ride-sharing services have been launching in other cities.

Shreveport's leaders thought they had done what is necessary in February to get the companies to come to their city.

But they still are not here.

So the City Council had an ordinance up for approval this week that would change one of its original regulations governing ride-sharing services.

The proposal would get rid of the hold-harmless clause.

Hold harmless is an agreement that requires a company to absolve the city of any liability if the company or one of its employees causes harm to another.

Uber claims it never has had to sign such an agreement in any other city in which it operates.

A Lyft representative at Monday's work session said the company supports the change and said "they look forward to being a part of the community."

City attorney William Bradford said Uber also approves of the change.

City Council members took their final vote on the proposal Tuesday.

Bradford said Uber also wanted the city to look at another section of the regulations regarding fees.

Uber reportedly opposes a 25-cent service charge that will have to be paid to the city per ride.

Before the meeting, Bradford said he may introduce an amendment addressing that issue.

He also said Lyft is fine with the fee.

City leaders hope ride-sharing will be in Shreveport soon.

"Hopefully, we'll start seeing them generating a little activity here and getting the process of locating here," Bradford said.

"It's a business decision that they make, and it's a business decision that creates their timeline. But we want to remove any impediment that would prevent them from coming to the city."

Councilman Jerry Bowman, who chairs the city's Public Safety Committee, says it's been hard to watch and hear of Uber going into Monroe and Texarkana.

Monroe reportedly modeled it's regulations after Shreveport.

"I was aggressive on getting this started, and I'm aggressive on getting this done with, " Bowman said.

"It's time. I can definitely say that much. A lot of people have been asking about it. A lot of friends, a lot of business associates who come in and they get off the airplane and say, we are looking for Uber. And we don't have it," said Bowman.

Also of note on this week's City Council agenda was the introduction of an ordinance that would change Sunday liquor laws in the city.

That proposal would allow liquor sales at establishments not now allowed to do so on Sundays like bars and liquor stores.

At present, only restaurants can sell liquor on Sundays.

The proposal also would change operating hours for businesses that sell liquor to 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The measure's goal is for city regulations to be more business friendly and uniform, officials said.

The liquor law changes will not come up for a final vote until the City Council's next meeting in October.

