Shreveport may change laws regulating ride-sharing services, liquor sales

Shreveport City Council members are considering changes to city laws regulating ride-sharing services and liquor sales. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Ride-sharing services have been launching in other cities. But what about bringing Uber and Lyft to Shreveport?

City leaders thought they had done what is necessary to get the companies to Shreveport.

But the companies still are not here.

So the City Council has an ordinance up for approval this week that would change to one of its original regulations governing ride-sharing services.

The proposal would get rid of the hold-harmless clause.

Hold harmless is an agreement that requires a company to absolve the city of any liability if the company or one of its employees causes harm to another.

Uber claims it never has had to sign such an agreement in any other city in which it operates.

City Council members are discussing the proposed change during their work session that began at 3 p.m.

A Lyft representative at the meeting to support the change said "they look forward to being a part of the community."

City Council members will take a final vote on the proposal Tuesday.

Also of note on this week's City Council agenda is the introduction of an ordinance that would change Sunday liquor laws in the city.

That proposal would allow liquor sales at establishments not now allowed to do so on Sundays.

It also would change operating hours for businesses that sell liquor.

The measure's goal is for city regulations to be more business friendly and uniform, officials said.

That liquor law changes will not come up for a final vote until the City Council's next meeting in October.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.