Texarkana, AR authorities seek owners of starving dogs, goat

Texarkana, AR, authorities are looking for two people they think starved four dogs and a goat.

The animals were found Friday in a house in the 300 block of Laurel Street.

Texarkana, AR, Animal Services officers tried to contact the owners after noticing 2 dogs in the front yard, Animal Services director Charles Lokey said.

Notices left at the house for several days would disappear, he said, but contact never was made about the animals.

Lokey and his officers, armed with a warrant, went to search the house Friday.

Around 2 p.m., they went in to get the dogs from the yard and heard noises inside the house.

In the residence, Lokey said, they found 2 more dogs in a padlocked room and a goat that was so malnourished it could not stand.

The home reportedly had no electricity, was extremely hot and had a pungent odor.

The animals were taken to a veterinarian, where they were found to have parasites and to be malnourished and dehydrated.

One of the dogs had an infected wound on its back leg.

Lokey said the emaciated goat was left with the veterinarian, where it later died from starvation.

The four dogs are being held in custody as evidence.

Lokey said they have identified the animals' owners and have issued warrants for their arrests.

They are wanted on charges of aggravated animal cruelty and animal neglect.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.